StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

