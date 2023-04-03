StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $29.42. 354,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,576. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

