StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Get Rating

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

