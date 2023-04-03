StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.