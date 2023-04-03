StockNews.com Downgrades Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE VLY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.74.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

