StockNews.com Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Buy

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,854. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. L.B. Foster comprises approximately 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

