StockNews.com Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Buy

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.8 %
L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,854. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster
An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. L.B. Foster comprises approximately 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.