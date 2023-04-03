StockNews.com Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,216 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.