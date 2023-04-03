StockNews.com Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Puma Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.16.
Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.