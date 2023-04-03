StockNews.com Upgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to “Buy”

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

WOR opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,229 shares of company stock worth $1,823,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

