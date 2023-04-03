Stone Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,382. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $294.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

