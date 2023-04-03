Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.83. 371,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,727. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07.

