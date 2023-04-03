Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.02 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $84.43 million and $12.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.83 or 0.06506279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,722,823 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

