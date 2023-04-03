Straumann Holding AG (SAUHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Straumann Price Performance

SAUHY stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Straumann has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

