Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €49.04 ($53.30) and last traded at €48.66 ($52.89). 113,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.32 ($52.52).

SAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €51.32 and its 200 day moving average is €45.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

