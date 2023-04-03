Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.65. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

