S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Price Down 46.2%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 46.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.43). 3,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.81).

S&U Stock Down 46.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54.

S&U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.