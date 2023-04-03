Susquehanna Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $26.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NOV by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

