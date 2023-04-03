Susquehanna Cuts NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $12.50

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 462,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,072. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NOW will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.