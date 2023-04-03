Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $44.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

