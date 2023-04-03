Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,990 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

