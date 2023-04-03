TD Securities Trims LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Target Price to C$0.90

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

LifeSpeak Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of LSPK stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$0.60. 9,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,312. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

