Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.27

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Telecom Italia Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

