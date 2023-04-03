Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $253.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

