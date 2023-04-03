Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.04 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Stories

