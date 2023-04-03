Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Tencent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TCEHY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. 3,094,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. Tencent has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $467.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

