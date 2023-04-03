Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,231,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,228,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

