The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 20,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $270.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

