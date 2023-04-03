The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CAO Sells $370,000.00 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.38. 353,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,748. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $429.89.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after buying an additional 80,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.