The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $2.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Energy Vault Trading Up 4.9 %

NRGV opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 66,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $368,000. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

