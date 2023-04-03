The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.3% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.91. 443,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

