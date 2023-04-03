The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.76. The stock had a trading volume of 879,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

