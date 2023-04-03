The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

