The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.