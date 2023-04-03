TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 1.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.71. 21,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 42,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

