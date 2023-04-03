TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 1.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.71. 21,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 42,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.