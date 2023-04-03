THORChain (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.60 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $489.15 million and $52.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

