Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 323,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.