Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Stock Performance

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Shares of IT opened at $325.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.