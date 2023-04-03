Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 388,312 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,411,000. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 321,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 251,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $8,640,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

