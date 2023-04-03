Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

