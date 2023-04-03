Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.