Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

