Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.23 Million Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 293,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

