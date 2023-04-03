Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

