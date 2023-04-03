TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 341,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 352,735 shares.The stock last traded at $27.81 and had previously closed at $31.13.

Separately, Danske downgraded TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.48%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TORM by 5,904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TORM by 7,393.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 859,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 412,621 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

