Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 59,479 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 41,062 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,012,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,143. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

