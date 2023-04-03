Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 16,036 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical volume of 8,534 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Trading Up 31.3 %

Cano Health Company Profile

NYSE:CANO traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,863,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $631.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

