Traders Purchase Large Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,607 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the average volume of 1,423 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.
Insider Activity at Endeavor Group
In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,231 shares of company stock worth $1,084,302 over the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. 10,162,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,651. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.