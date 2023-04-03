Traders Purchase Large Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,607 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the average volume of 1,423 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,231 shares of company stock worth $1,084,302 over the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. 10,162,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,651. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

