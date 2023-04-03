Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.40).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.44) to GBX 1,048 ($12.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.07) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.66) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 955.60 ($11.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 994.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,342 ($16.49).

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 26.50 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £19,848.92 ($24,387.42). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,003. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.