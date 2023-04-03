Tricida (TCDAQ) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDAQ – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tricida to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A N/A -103.81% Tricida Competitors -3,401.47% -345.78% -38.40%

Risk & Volatility

Tricida has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tricida and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A -$176.57 million 0.00 Tricida Competitors $8.39 billion $241.80 million -3.67

Tricida’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tricida and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida Competitors 4157 15005 41469 711 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.01%. Given Tricida’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tricida competitors beat Tricida on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

