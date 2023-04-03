Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $683,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.4% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $212.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.69. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

