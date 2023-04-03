TRON Price Reaches $0.0658 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $210.15 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009617 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003975 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003217 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,983,815,809 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
