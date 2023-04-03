Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.96

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.96 and last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 30370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.30.

Tucows Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

